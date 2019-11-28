LAUDERDALE LAKES (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff deputies are searching for a gunman after two people were shot outside of a Lauderdale Lakes Walmart.

According to BSO officials, two people were shot while outside of the store late Wednesday night. Both were hospitalized with one of the victims in critical condition.

Shoppers, meanwhile, were stuck inside the store for more than an hour when police put the store on lockdown.

“All we heard was all customers go to the front of the building,” said an 11-year-old who was stuck with her mom. “They didn’t tell us anything. Then they said there was a shooting outside.”

She struggled to comprehend the violence.

“Why would they do this here at Walmart?” she said.

People sat in their cars at an exit unable to leave. Meanwhile, a BSO helicopter circled overhead throughout the evening clearly looking for someone. A shopper said it began inside the store with a fight between about 10 men.

“In two of three minutes the security guards came and escorted them out,” one shopper said.

Right after that, shots rang out. Valerie Leeks’ son was stuck in the store. She had him on the phone and told us what he saw.

“He didn’t see the actual shooting but he saw the police walking the guy walking the guy out,” she said. “He was hiding in the store.”

Broward Sheriff’s deputies focused on two cars in the Walmart parking lot, taking pictures of each. CBS4 cameras also captured video of a man being detained.

It’s not known if he is connected to the shooting.

It was a long night of unexpected violence just before Thanksgiving.

“You got problems, it’s best to talk it out, not to fight or shoot,” said Carlos Vargas, as he waited to leave the parking lot. “Violence doesn’t solve anything.”

The Broward Sheriff’s Office continues to search for the shooter.