



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s been three months since Hurricane Dorian devastated the Northern Bahamas and although the recovery will continue for years, it’s the next month that has two Broward County kids worried.

“My birthday wish is to help people in the Bahamas and get them toys,” said Lila Warren-Pusey.

She was born on Christmas Eve with her twin brother Evan. Together, they came up with the idea to start a toy drive for the children in the Bahamas after seeing the devastation following Dorian.

“They wanted to bring Christmas Joy to the Bahamas because they were worried since all the destruction that Santa wasn’t going to be able to find his way to the children,” said Alison Pusey.

She is their mother and is also on the Board of Global Empowerment Mission. They have been aiding in the recovery and are planning on delivering the toys along with other donations before the holiday.

Michael Caponni founded the mission and wants the toys to not only brighten up the holidays, but also aide in the recovery.

“We want to get toys that really mean something, but also something they can make money with,” said Caponni.

The mission has set up a plastic-buy-back program which pays children $5 for each bag of plastic waste collected on the islands.

Bikes would make a great gift for the holidays, but also give the children a chance to work and become independent once the holidays are over.

Bikes, educational toys, sporting equipment, and even holiday decorations can all be dropped off at two locations.

In Miami-Dade, at the Global Empowerment Mission warehouse located at 7171 NW 12th Avenue and in Broward, donations can be dropped off at American Horse Trails, 4928 SW 198th Terrace in Southwest Ranches.

For more information about the mission and other ways to help go to globalempowermentmission.org/hurricane-dorian.