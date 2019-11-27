MELBOURNE (CBSMiami/AP) – A central Florida school district has come up with an out-of-the-box idea to solve a difficult landscaping problem at one of their schools.
They’ve decided to bring in a crack squad of four-legged experts to deal with an overgrown patch of rough terrain, where hidden gopher tortoises, snakes, steep banks and vertical drop-offs make it too hazardous for grounds crews to handle.
So, about two dozen goats will descend into a fenced area around a pond next to Imperial Estates Elementary in Titusville next week.
Grounds services supervisor Matt Nolle says the area is too dangerous for heavy equipment, or even people on foot. Goats are better for the environment and can get into places humans can’t.
“Somehow, four legs is an advantage,” he said.
The Brevard School District is paying about $4,500 to hire the goats from Rent-a-Ruminant, a landscaping livestock company.
