MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has released the photo of a person of interest they would like to speak to regarding a traffic dispute that left a man dead Sunday in Oakland Park.

BSO says the driver of a white Mercedes-Benz, identified as Ian Curtis of Fort Lauderdale, was shot and died following a traffic dispute.

Police said it happened on the 200 block of East Oakland Park Boulevard at around 6 p.m.

Authorities say Curtis exited his Mercedes-Benz before collapsing onto the roadway.

A passerby who saw him lying in the roadway began performing CPR on him until rescue arrived, BSO said.

Curtis subsequently was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where he later died.

On Wednesday, BSO released an image of the person they would like to speak to.

Detectives are asking the driver of the pickup to come forward or anyone with information regarding the incident to contact BSO Detective John Curcio at 954-321-4212.

You can also call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to an arrest.