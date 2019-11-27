MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Brentwood Elementary School employee has been arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation on a child under 12 years of age.

Police said a student at the school identified Brian Ashley Holt, 38, from Miramar, as the man who reached under a table and began to touch and caress her private parts over her clothing during class.

The arrest report says the incident took place on October 23rd at around 10 a.m. at the Miami Gardens school.

Holt, who is a teacher’s aide at the school, was arrested at the school on Tuesday and transported to Turner Guilford Correctional Center without incident.

He appeared before a Miami-Dade County judge on Wednesday morning.

Holt’s attorney, who was hired by the United Teachers of Dade, says she told school police this did not happen.

“We were able to review their reports, and basically it is a 4-year-old child that has made allegations against Mr. Holt. There is no way they can substantiate it in any way.” said attorney Kristie Kassenbaum. “If we are going to make arrests, like this, I just don’t think any men are going to be willing to teach in the school system anymore.”

“He’s been coaching football in this community for a long time. He is loved and he is just devastated that somebody would make these allegations against him.”

Holt’s attorney plans to fight the charges vigorously.

He will be on house arrest and will have to wear a GPs monitor.

The judge told him to stay away from the victim in this case.

Records show Holt was arrested once before in December of 2012 for drug possession.

Brentwood Elementary School is located in the 3100 block of NW 191st Street.