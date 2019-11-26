Comments
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – Two South Florida teenagers are dead and a third is being charged with their murders after playing with a gun in Southwest Miami-Dade that accidentally went off.
According to Miami-Dade police, a 15-year-old boy was with two friends when he accidentally shot and killed both of them. They were 14 and 15 years old.
It happened in the19000 block of SW 320th Street around 6:30pm Monday evening.
Police say the 15-year-old shooter will be charged with manslaughter.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are available.
