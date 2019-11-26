MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tuesday got off to chilly start with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s across South Florida.

With plenty of sunshine in the afternoon, highs climb to around 80 degrees. We will stay dry courtesy of high pressure. Minor coastal flooding will be possible around high tide times.

Tuesday will be crisp and clear with lows falling to the mid-60s along the coast and cooler inland with low 60s.

On Wednesday, our highs will be slightly warmer in the low 80s.

It will be warmer on Thanksgiving with highs near the mid-80s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Turkey Day and the chance for a just few showers as a weak front is forecast to move in. Thursday night into Friday morning will be a little cooler in the low 60s.

On Black Friday we’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies with highs near 80 degrees.

This weekend will be seasonable in the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

On Monday front moves in which could drop our temperatures in the low 50s overnight and highs in the low 70s the following day.