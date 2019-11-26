MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens police Tuesday released a few more details on a deadly double shooting that happened on the campus of Florida Memorial University over the weekend.

Assistant Police Chief J.D. Patterson said the two men shot each other during an argument.

He identified one victim as 25-year-old William Boyd. The 21-year-old victim isn’t being named at the request of the family.

Police won’t say whether either victim attended the school.

Patterson provided an additional clue about the incident.

“A video has surfaced showing a third person. We have followed up on that part of the investigation.”

Patterson says they know who the third person is, but won’t say whether they are facing any charges.

He said there haven’t been any arrests. He called the shooting ‘isolated.’

Still, parents and students have expressed concerns about security. There was gunfire on campus in September although no one was hurt.

The school employs a private security company. The security officers check identification for people entering the campus.

The school released a statement, which reads in part:

“President Hardrick will host small group forums with students to have conversations about this incident or anything else they wish to discuss.”

Miami Gardens police are asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 305-471-TIPS.