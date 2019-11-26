SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump’s “Homecoming Rally” at the BB&T Center in Sunrise won’t be the only rally at the venue.

With nearly 600-thousand registered Democratic voters in Boward, they outnumber registered Republicans in the county by more than two to one.

Democrats plan to welcome Trump to Florida with the Baby Trump Balloon and a rally to Defeat Trump. Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Florida Democratic Party Chair Terrie Rizzo will lead the rally with South Florida Democratic leaders and activists.

“We plan to send a message to Trump – Florida is tired of being hurt by his broken promises,” said Rizzo in a statement. “This isn’t a homecoming rally, this is a retirement party.”

Broward Democrats have been hitting the streets to get out the vote and say they have seen an increase in volunteers who want to see a new Commander-in-Chief.

“We came so close on so many races. I think we felt like we let it slip by. So, I think a lot of people are coming to volunteer because they don’t want to take this next election for granted,” said Cynthia Busch, Broward Democratic Party Chair.

President Trump is calling Tuesday’s event his “Homecoming Rally” because he recently changed his state of residence to Florida and registered to vote here.

During a press call on Monday, Wasserman Schultz discussed Trump’s attempts to roll back the Affordable Care Act and reminded reporters ahead of Thanksgiving that no one should be thankful for Trump’s cuts to food stamps.

“We are here to discuss Trump’s so-called homecoming rally tomorrow, but before he settles into his fake permanent home in our state he really needs to do a neighborhood apology tour here first,” she said. “Because there is no one in Florida that Trump hasn’t betrayed or abandoned. As we speak Trump lawyers are trying to destroy the Affordable Care Act in court, despite the fact that the ACA helps millions of Floridians, especially cancer survivors like me who have a pre-existing condition, who now no longer fear being denied coverage, he is trying to yank away from us and leave us in health peril.”

The Defeat Trump rally will be held between Gate 5 and Gate 6 on NW 136th Street beginning at 4:15 p.m.

The president’s rally inside the center begins at 7 p.m.

Ahead of the event, there are plenty of security preps in place.

Panther Parker is closed in both directions between Pat Salerno Dr./Azure Ally and Gate 7 of the BB&T Center until 10 p.m.

For security reasons, semi-trucks, box trucks, and panel vans won’t be allowed on the Sawgrass Expressway from Oakland Park to Sunrise boulevards from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Florida Highway Patrol said there may be lane closures.