MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dozens of airline catering workers held a protest at Miami International Airport on Tuesday night.
This is one of several protests planned at airports around the country, during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.
Demonstrators at MIA want American Airlines to take steps to ensure that workers who cater their flights earn a living wage and have access medical care.
Workers said they hope that by bringing their message to the many passengers traveling before Thanksgiving they will motivate the airline to resolve the labor dispute.
Twelve of them were arrested for blocking traffic.
A CBS4 investigation in April revealed the hazardous work conditions at Eulen America, an airline subcontractor for American Airlines.
These allegations were then verified by inspections made by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
As a result, Eulen was cited by the Department of Labor for numerous serious workplace violations at MIA.
Eulen settled the case last week by agreeing to pay approximately $50,000 in fines and correct the violations.
