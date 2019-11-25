MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami Police Department is asking the public’s help for information leading to the arrest of three suspects involved in a robbery in Southwest Miami.

The robbery happened on November 13 at about 4 p.m. in the area of SW 13 Court and SW 8th Street.

Police released a security video of the robbery in progress.

The video starts with a woman casually walking to her apartment building when a van stops abruptly in the middle of the street.

Two suspects are then seen getting out of the dark blue minivan and one of them walks towards the woman. Luckily, she reaches her apartment building before the suspect is able to get to her.

As the suspects walk back to the van, a scooter stops behind the van.

That is when one of the suspects is seen punching the scooter’s driver.

Police say that is when the second suspect grabs the victim’s backpack as the first suspect orders the victim to run.

The victim is then seen running away from the scene. He told police he feared for his safety.

Anyone with information as to the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s Robbery Unit at (305) 603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).