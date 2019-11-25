MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Parents want more safety measures after a deadly double shooting at Florida Memorial University over the weekend.

Police have not identified the two people killed and they have not told us whether they were students. Investigators did say the two men argued Saturday night and then shot and killed each other. Students say one of them was a student and they believe there was a third person with a gun but police say they’re not looking for any suspects.

On Sunday, CBS4 News obtain cell video of the shooting. It shows a person trying to enter their car. Moments later, there was gunfire. The video then shows a person in yellow who is seen shooting someone at point-blank range. That gun went off six times.

The private campus in Miami Gardens was placed on lockdown.

Loved ones were initially left without answers from the police or the university. The following day, parents expressed their concerns about students’ safety.

“We just got, basically, the third degree to get on to get my niece so she can go home because she’s highly upset,” said the woman’s aunt.

Parents noticed a gate guard and other security. They say this is not an unusual sight for the campus.

“But you let someone on campus who’s not a student with a weapon?” the aunt questioned.

Students told CBS4 News, there was a shooting back in September during what’s called “Midnight Breakfast”. But nobody was injured. After that and the latest shooting, parents aren’t the only ones worried.

Students told us they’re getting frustrated because they don’t feel much has changed after the September shooting. CBS4 News reached out to the university on Saturday and Sunday, but no answered our calls or email messages.