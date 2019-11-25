Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida civil rights leader Garth Reeves has passed away.
Born in the Bahamas, Reeves came to Miami when he was 4 months old in 1919.
After going to college and serving in World War II, he took over for his father at the times.
Reeves cited his successful efforts to desegregate Miami-Dade’s beaches as one of his proudest achievements.
He was also the former publisher of the Miami Times and served on numerous boards.
Reeves was 100 years old.
