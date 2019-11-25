SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump is coming to Broward County Tuesday night for a major rally – and that means thousands of supporters, plenty of opponents and all kinds of security measures.

People are already camping out waiting for the president.

While the rally won’t be until 7 at night, 45 Fest kicks off the festivities with music and food trucks at 10 a.m.

Self-proclaimed President Trump super fan Gene Huber is the first camper at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

“To have a rally this close is unbelievable,” he told CBS4’s Ty Russell.

Huber lives in Boynton Beach and hugged the president in Melbourne earlier this year.

“This is my 19th rally by the way,” he said.

Trump has rallied at the BB&T Center before – the last coming in 2016 when he was just a candidate.

Now, the president is returning for a “Keep America Great” rally that he’s calling a “Homecoming” now that he and the first lady are Florida residents.

The push for votes has already started.

The group Latinos For Trump hosted two campaign advisors in southwest Miami-Dade Monday.

One of those advisors is Vice President Mike Pence’s nephew, John Pence.

A spokesperson told CBS4 how volunteers are trying to gain more support from South Florida’s Latin community.

“With tax cuts. With great foreign policy in the Caribbean and Latin America. Pro-democracy policies as it relates to Cuba and Venezuela,” said Trump Victory spokesperson Danielle Alvarez.

There’s also a ground game, sending volunteers door-to-door throughout the area to talk to voters.

Broward Democrats said they’re also hitting the streets. Especially since they have seen an increase in volunteers who want to see a new commander-in-chief.

“We came so close on so many races. I think we felt like we let it slip by. So, I think a lot of people are coming to volunteer because they don’t want to take this next election for granted,” said Cynthia Busch, Broward Democratic Party Chair.

Broward has nearly 600,000 registered voters who are Democrat. The number of registered Republicans is less than half of that number.

“They have to win here and we are doing everything we can to make sure they don’t,” Busch said.

Since nearly 21,000 supporters can fit inside BB&T and outside will have plenty of protesters nearby, Panther Parkway will be closed in both directions from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

For security reasons, semi-trucks, box trucks and panel vans won’t be allowed on the 869 Sawgrass Expressway from Oakland Park to Sunrise Boulevards from 3:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

FHP says there may also be lane closures.