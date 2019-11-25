  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Pembroke Pines police school resource officer was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car in front of Charles W. Flanagan High School on Monday morning.

According to the police, the officer was hit around 7:30 a.m. while directing traffic in the school zone along Taft Street. The officer was in uniform and wearing a bright yellow traffic vest. They noted that the officer’s patrol vehicle was nearby with the emergency lights activated.

The officer was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital for assessment. The woman who struck the officer was not injured and remained at the scene for the police.

