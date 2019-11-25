JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) – An Amber Alert for a missing Florida girl has been canceled after human remains found in Alabama during the search have been confirmed to belong to her.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert for five-year-old Taylor Rose Williams on November 6th. Her family said she wasn’t in her room and the back door of their home was found unlocked.
During the course of the investigation into her disappearance, the remains were found near Demopolis, Alabama.
William’s mother, Brianna Williams, who was hospitalized for a week in an apparent overdose, refused to cooperate with investigators. She was arrested and charged with child neglect and giving false information to investigators.
