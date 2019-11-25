MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three Miami police officers were hurt in a hit and run crash late Sunday night.
It happened in the 11-hundred block of NW 11th Street.
Investigators say two officers were outside their vehicle assisting someone when they were struck by a hit and run driver. An officer inside another cruiser was also hurt along with the passenger in the hit and run vehicle.
All of the officers and the passenger were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital are expected to be okay.
The man who the officers were assisting, Francisco Ramon, was not hurt.
“I felt very worried for the police officers because they were thrown on the ground, very serious. I was trying to help them but they told me I had to wait for the ambulance. I helped the police officers with all the information,” said Roman.
No word on the driver who fled from the scene.
