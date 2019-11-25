MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Federal investigators have arrested a 23-year-old South Florida man for soliciting another to commit a violent crime against college deans at both Broward College and Miami-Dade College.
According to the justice department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Salman Rashid for making the threats to Miami-Dade College.
Rashid had been expelled or suspended from the school.
The FBI began to watch Rashid following several threatening Facebook posts and conversations with undercover agents who he thought were members of Isis.
According to court documents, investigators said Rashid, “advocated for the violent overthrow of democracy and the establishment of Islamic law.”
Rashid appeared in federal court on Monday and was denied bond.
