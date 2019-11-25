BROWNSVILLE (CBSMiami) – Miami Dade Police said around 7 o’clock Monday evening their ShotSpotter technology in Brownsville alerted them to shots fired.

Oscar Vintel told CBS4 News that he hard the shots near his home.

“I was in my house and I heard shots — bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang,” he said. “Then I heard five more.”

Miami Dade Police responded quickly.

They said two people were found dead, another had a gunshot wound to his upper body and was rushed to the hospital. A fourth person was grazed by a bullet and remained on scene.

Police said this appears to be a drive-by shooting.

Investigators said the suspect car involved in the shooting fled from the scene and crashed into a responding police cruiser just a few blocks away.

“It almost seems unbelievable,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta. “Too crazy to believe.”

Zabaleta said two police officers suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Zabaleta said there were a bunch of people in the suspect car.

“We had several people that were able to bail out of the car and we were able to catch two of them,” he said.

At this point, detectives are trying to determine the motive.

“Why did this occur?” Zabaleta said. “We have no idea. It’s too early to tell.”

But detectives do know this — they believe the people on the run need to be caught.

“These indiviuals are considered armed and dangerous,” Zabaleta said. “We don’t want you to approach them. If you know there whereabouts or have any idea, immediately call 911.”

If you know anything call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.