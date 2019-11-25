



CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – A Coral Springs woman charged in the death of a gym mate appeared before a judge Monday morning.

Yvonne Serrano, 51, is charged with tampering with evidence and second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Daniela Tabares Maya over the weekend.

“I do find probable cause. You will be held on a $1,000 bond on Count One and no bond until you see a divisional judge. Keep in touch with your attorney,” a judge told Serrano during her appearance.

Tabares Maya’s body, half slumped out of her car in a driveway no more than six minutes from her home, was discovered early Saturday morning by Coral Springs police. She had been shot to death.

Police arrested Serrano after she reported finding a quote ‘strange woman dead in her driveway.’

“I just walked out and there’s a car in my driveway with a dead body,” she told the 911 operator.

Tabares Maya and Serrano both belonged to the same gym – Training for Warriors.

“She was an absolute inspiration at Training For Warriors. Showing them that they can make a change for themselves and be better, that’s all she wanted to do. It was a huge part of her life and everybody here loved Daniela,” said Tabares Maya’s trainer Rick Davies.

Serrano changed her story multiple times throughout the day, according to the police. But after hours of pressing questions, investigators unraveled the truth.

On Friday the two women, along with a small group from their gym, had gone to a movie and then drinks. Tabares Maya and Serrano were last seen leaving World of Beer in Coconut Creek.

After drinks, Tabares Maya offered to take Serrano home, according to the police. Surveillance video shows them pulling up at 2 am.

No one knows what happened inside that car, but police are determined to find out.

Tabares Maya’s trainer created this GoFundMe page to help her family.

Training for Warriors gym will provide a grief counselor from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday for those who knew and loved Daniela.