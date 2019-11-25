  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three Broward County schools were evacuated Monday morning after the Broward Sheriff’s Office said a bomb threat was made to Boyd Anderson High School.

BSO said a bomb threat was received via phone to the Lauderdale Lakes school at around 7:44 a.m. The school had to be evacuated as a precaution, along with nearby Lauderdale Lakes Middle School and Oriole Elementary School.

Images from Chopper 4 showed several police vehicles at the school. Images also showed students making their way off campus.

This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information is available.

Boyd Anderson High School is located in the 3000 block of NW 41st Street.

