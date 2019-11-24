Comments
CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – A 51-year-old woman has been arrested a day after a body was found in the driveway of a Coral Springs home.
Yvonne Serrano is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 21-year-old Daniela Tabares Maya.
Maya’s body was found on Saturday at 5:55 a.m. after someone reported seeing a dead female in the driveway of a home in the 1600 block of NW 100th Ave.
It is currently unclear what led up to the shooting death of Maya.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Det. Frank Randazzo at (954) 346-1262.
