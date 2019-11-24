Comments
HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) – Hallandale Beach police are searching for the person they said shot three people Saturday night.
The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. near NW 3rd Street and 4th Avenue.
A witness said he heard 10 to 12 shots.
When officers arrived, they said they found three men with gunshot wounds.
The victims were taken to a local hospital, where two are critical condition and one is stable.
Police are not saying what led up to this and have not released a description of the shooter.
If you have any information that can help police, please call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 497-TIPS.
You must log in to post a comment.