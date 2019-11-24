  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMNFL Football
    5:00 PMDolphins 5th Quarter
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMCBS 4 Weekend News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hallandale Beach Police, Hallandale Beach Shooting, Local TV, Miami News

HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) – Hallandale Beach police are searching for the person they said shot three people Saturday night.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. near NW 3rd Street and 4th Avenue.

A witness said he heard 10 to 12 shots.

When officers arrived, they said they found three men with gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to a local hospital, where two are critical condition and one is stable.

Police are not saying what led up to this and have not released a description of the shooter.

If you have any information that can help police, please call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 497-TIPS.

Comments