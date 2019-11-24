



BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel isn’t waiting for election day to try to get his job back.

Israel has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis and Senate President Bill Galvano after pushing for reinstatement at the Florida State Capitol last month that was ultimately denied.

The lawsuit states “…his removal from office by the Florida Senate on October 23, 2019, following his suspension by the Governor on January 11, 2019, contravenes due process of law and is therefore unconstitutional.”

Dudley Goolette, a lawyer and former Republican state representative who presided over Israel’s senate trial, agrees.

“There were many individual failures,” he said.

He determined Israel should be reinstated.

“The recommended finding is that the governor has not sustained the burden of proof by preponderance of the evidence,” Goolette said.

But the final decision to not reinstate the former sheriff came after wrenching and emotional testimonies by Parkland parents.

“We depended on BSO to protect our families,” said Tony Montalto, father of shooting victim Gina Montalto. “Due to the neglectful leadership of Mr. Israel, many different parts of the Broward Sheriff’s Office failed us.”

Israel doubled down, issuing the following statement:

“I committed to all the people of Broward County that I would work hard every day to Serve and Protect. I am doing exactly that, and intend to show all Broward residents that I am humbled by their trust and confidence in my law enforcement service.”

