FORT MYERS (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida man says he doesn’t need a crystal ball to see he was evicted for practicing Santeria.
The Fort Myers News-Press reports that 68-year-old Mamberto Real is fighting his eviction from a local senior complex by going to court.
Housing authority officials declined to comment on Real’s specific case but said there is a process to deal with tenants who may become disruptive or cause problems.
Real says he simply wants to practice his religion. Santeria has African and Cuban roots. Practitioners often use icons or statues for purposes such as warding off evil.
Real has two sugar cane stalks in front of his door for just that purpose.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.