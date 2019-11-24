MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens police officers have confirmed two people have been shot at Florida Memorial University.
Investigators confirmed the reports to CBS4 News after receiving a call in reference to shots fired on campus Saturday night.
Police shut down the private university in Miami Gardens as they investigated.
Our cameras captured one Miami-Dade Fire Rescue unit taking someone to the trauma center.
The conditions of those injured in the shooting are still unknown.
Officers have not confirmed who is responsible for the shooting.
People who waited outside the front gate told CBS4 News shots rang out during a probate, a program introducing new fraternity or sorority members.
Police have not confirmed the witness reports.
A motive for the shooting has not been revealed by police.
