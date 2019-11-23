‘Tis the season for a great new stocking stuffer! The Florida Lottery HOLIDAY LUCK Scratch-Off games are the must get gift this holiday season! These new holiday luck games range from $1 to $20, including a special holiday version of the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off.
The HOLIDAY LUCK Scratch-Offs are loaded with prizes from $10,000 to $5,000,000, featuring over 21.8 million winning tickets and more than $483,000,000 in total cash prizes!
Claim it!
And here’s a bonus for the holidays! You can enter your non-winning HOLIDAY LUCK Scratch-Off tickets into the HOLIDAY LUCK Second Chance Promotion for a chance to win cash prizes from $1,000 to $10,000.00.
As the holidays approach, the Florida Lottery is encouraging and reminding players, retailers and the public to support play by preventing underage gambling. Lottery games are designed to be a fun, low-cost form of entertainment that can make great stocking stuffers for players 18 or older. Lottery games are not child’s play, and it is imperative players remember to gift responsibly this holiday season. For more information, visit http://flalottery.com/holidayluck
Above content provided by the Florida Lottery.
