MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting at Tropical Park in Southwest Miami-Dade on Friday evening.
Authorities said a person had to be rushed to a local hospital after being shot.
The shooting was reported on the side of Tropical Park opposite to Santa’s Enchanted Forest.
Police say the shooter got away.
CBS4 Chopper images showed police investigators at the scene.
Police have not identified the person who was shot and have not provided a description of the suspect.
Tropical Park is located in the 7900 block of SW 40th Street.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).
