CBS TELEVISION STATIONS SOUTH FLORIDA
WFOR/WBFS-TV
EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY
Job Title: Editor – Fulltime
Description:
CBS 4/WFOR-TV in Miami/Ft. Lauderdale market #16, is looking for a highly motivated News Editor with great storytelling skills to work in this very competitive and fast paced market.
Requirements:
The ideal candidate must have the ability to use powerful images and compelling sound to tell a story. Therefore we are looking for a candidate with non-linear editing skills. Experience editing with Grass Valley Stratus NLE system a plus , FTP and posting video on the web. The ability to accomplish pre-production elements for stories. This individual must be team player and work well with others in a sometimes stressful environment. Flexibility to work early mornings, evenings, weekends and holidays is also a required. The successful candidate must have a minimum of two years’ experience in television news editing.
Begin the application process here: https://cbs.avature.net/cbstvscareers
It is the continuing policy of CBS to afford equal employment opportunity to qualified individuals regardless of their race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, physical or mental disability, veteran or disabled veteran status; and to conform to applicable laws and regulations. This policy of equal employment covers all aspects of the employment relationship including application, initial employment, promotion, transfer, selection for training opportunities and wage/salary administration. CBS recognizes that its continued growth and business success depends on the development and utilization of the full range of the nation’s human resources.
Posted 11/22/19
