FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The mother of a missing Jacksonville five-year-old is now in jail.
Brianna Williams was previously hospitalized for a week in an apparent overdose. She is charged with child neglect and giving false information to investigators in the disappearance of her daughter — Taylor Rose Williams.
Her daughter with the subject of an Amber Alert after she reported her missing on November 6th. Nearly a week later, authorities found human remains in Demopolis, Alabama. They are still working to confirm whose remains they are.
Williams is being held on a million dollars bond.
