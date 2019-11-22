MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins fans will soon be flying high, not because of the team, but because a new gondola ride is being built outside of Hard Rock Stadium.
Dolphins President and CEO Tom Garfinkel tweeted about the gondola ride on Thursday.
And that’s just what it is, a ride. The gondola is not a transportation vehicle, but more as a fan experience novelty, allowing guests to enjoy a bird’s eye view of the stadium and surrounding areas including the downtown Miami skyline in the distance.
Garfinkel tweeted out photos of the Gondola towers which are already under construction, plus renderings of what the ride will look like when complete.
The ride will extend about 1,800 feet and last about 10 minutes.
The price tag for the Dolphins is $3 million and it is being built by Austrian-based Doppelmayr, who builds gondolas for ski resorts and also built the new Disney Skyliner.
It’s expected to be finished in time for the Super Bowl in February 2020.
The price of each ride is not known yet.
