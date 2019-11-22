MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Christmas is right around the corner and the Miami-Dade Police Department is doing their part to keep shoppers safe.
At the Falls Shopping Mall Friday, officers announced the launch of their annual holiday crime initiative.
Teams of undercover officers, secret shoppers, and patrol units are set to patrol busy malls, shopping centers, and other areas that experience increased traffic during the holiday season.
“The Miami-Dade Police Department is dedicated to protecting you during this holiday season. As every year, we will have the presence, and necessary personnel to stop any attacks in the malls that may try to occur. We know that this is a climate around the world and not only here locally,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Juan J. Perez.
In addition, the department will promote important crime prevention tips and campaigns such as “Lock it or Lose it” and “See Something, Say Something” in person and through its social media channels.
The added security is designed to keep shoppers safe and alleviate some of the holiday shopping stress.
