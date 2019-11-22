Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man accused of selling fake luxury watches is behind bars Friday evening.
Police say the 32-year-old man met up with what he thought was a potential buyer at a Target in North Miami Beach.
The buyer was actually an undercover Miami-Dade police detective.
Police say the man pulled out eight watches and said they were the closest replicas to the originals.
Seven of the watches were fake Rolex’s, police said.
Once the man said they were fake, he was arrested.
