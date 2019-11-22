MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us, men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

This week we’re meeting World War II U.S. Army Air Corps veteran David Ingerman.

Private First Class Ingerman was drafted in 1942 and served until the end of the war in 1945. He first landed in Africa where he only stayed for a short period of time. He was then sent to Italy and then France. While in France he was dispatched to Germany where his unit was always one mile behind the infantry. When the soldiers ran into a problem they would wire back and Ingerman and his group of men would send bomber planes to that area so the infantry could keep moving forward.

“We weren’t losing as many men as we should have lost otherwise it made me feel good. What made me proud, the fact the Germans lost the war and my being Jewish made me proud no more Jews were being killed” said David Ingerman.

Ingerman was honored at a recent Florida Panthers game. With his family by his side, he proudly stood and waved at the fan-filled arena as they too took to their feet to honor this hero among us.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4 we would like to say thank you, Private First Class, David Ingerman, for your service and dedication to our country.