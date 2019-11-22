MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Elsa, Anna, Olaf and all of the favorites from the original cast of Frozen are back for the highly anticipated sequel Frozen II.

The original film just so happens to be the top-grossing animated flick ever. Something not lost on the cast and especially Josh Gad who plays Olaf the snowman.

“Was it an anxious feeling to do a Frozen II after the huge success of the original,” asked CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

“I think we were all terrified. The question was, and the reason why it’s taken so long, was does there need to be a Frozen II? Unless the creative team felt they had a compelling reason to tell this story, nobody was prepared to tell it,“ Gad said,

And tell it they have, with all of the characters growing up, asking questions, and stepping into the unknown, which also happens to be the name of this film’s new lead song.

“What about the music? That lovely earworm ‘Let it Go,’ that had to be another question of can we strike gold twice in the music too,“ asked Petrillo.

“You know Robert and Kristin Lopez are the only two people who could take on a sequel to an iconic musical and not break a sweat. ‘Into the Unknown’, in my opinion, is as much as an unforgettable earworm as ‘Let it Go’,” said Gad.

“Instead of ‘In Summer’ Olaf’s song, ‘This Will Make Sense When I’m Older’, is such a brilliant reflection of where he’s at in this point in his life,” he added.

In Frozen II, Olaf steals the film growing up and asking questions.

“In the first film, I think of him as a toddler. This film he’s grown into a more mature child, so he’s got this moment of existentialism where he’s starting to ask difficult questions. I think it reflects every child. We all go through that. We all grow through that moment of self-discovery, that the world isn’t necessarily always going to be raindrops and lollipops and rainbows,” Gad said.

As for Gad, who grew up in Hollywood, Florida, life is lollipops and rainbows right now and coming home again is even better.

“To be back home in South Florida, getting to talk to with fine people. I had a great Cuban lunch today, this is as good as it gets,“ he said smiling.

Frozen II is now out in theaters.