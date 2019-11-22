PORT SAINT LUCIE (CBSMiami/CNN) – A black lab took a spin around a residential cul-de-sac after its owner left the car running when he stepped out for a moment and the dog accidentally put it in reverse.
It happened Thursday morning around 8:30 a.m.
Neighbors said the dog was stuck in the car as it drove backward in circles.
“First I thought I saw somebody backing up but then they kept going and I’m like okay what are they doing? And the cops came and I’m like okay,” said Anne Sabol who lives in the neighborhood. “Then the fire department showed up and I’m like okay!”
The police were able to open the driver’s side door and stop it.
“Then I saw the dog get out of the car, a big black lab or something, and I’m like okay, ha, ha, ha, this is turning weird,” said Sabol.
The only injury was to a mailbox. The car hit it while going in circles. The homeowner the car’s owner said he’ll replace it.
You must log in to post a comment.