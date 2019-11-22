CBS TELEVISION STATIONS SOUTH FLORIDA
WFOR-TV/WBFS-TV
EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY
Job Title: Digital Line Producer
CBS Miami.com is looking for a Digital Line Producer to work on CBSMiami.com’s live streaming network. The DLP will work with the control room teams managing, optimizing and timing live and on demand video content for mobile, desktop and OTT platforms.
The role requires close coordination with Senior and Broadcast Line Producers during live news programs, but the DLP takes on many responsibilities from writing headlines to maximizing SEO and share ability and working with video editors and social media team to edit and publish out video.
Responsibilities include, but are not limited, to:
- Demonstrating expertise in timing in a control room environment.
- Coding/stacking rundown content at the direction of the show producers with regard to video, graphics, scripts and other elements.
- Anticipating the needs of the show with regard to video, graphics, scripts and other elements while also taking direction from senior producers.
- Coordinating with the senior and line producers during live news programs.
- Building show rundowns.
Required skills/qualifications:
- 2+ years experience in creating and building show rundowns in cable, broadcast or digital environment.
- Demonstrated success operating in a fast-paced control room.
- Ability to work under extremely tight deadlines to write headlines and edit video for live digital broadcast.
- Thorough knowledge of social media and the competitive digital news environment.
- Familiarity with Avid editing systems and ENPS and iNews.
- Available for early mornings, nights, overnights, weekends, holidays; this is a 24-hour streaming service.
- Experience with Crispin and iNews.
- Understanding of SEO.
Begin the application process here: https://cbs.avature.net/cbstvscareers
Posted 11/22/19
