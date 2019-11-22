FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – One person was killed, two others injured in a rollover crash on Davie Boulevard at I-95.
The multi-vehicle crash happened on the overpass just before 4:30 a.m.
One person died on the scene. The two others were taken to Broward Health Medical Center. One of those transported had life-threatening injuries, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Steve Gollan.
One person had to be cut out of their vehicle.
Both the east and westbound lanes of Davie Boulevard at I-95 were closed during the busy morning commute as were the on-ramp from Davie Boulevard to southbound I-95 and the off-ramp from southbound I-95 to Davie Boulevard. They have since re-opened.
“It took me an hour to get my son to school and normally it’s a five minute drive,” said one driver.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Fort Lauderdale police department DUI Task Force and Traffic Homicide unit.
