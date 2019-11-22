CBS TELEVISION STATIONS SOUTH FLORIDA
WFOR-TV/WBFS-TV
EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY
Job Title: Associate Digital Line Producer (2 Positions)
CBSN-Local is looking for an Associate Digital Line Producer to work on CBSMiami’s local live streaming network. The ADLP will work with the Digital Line Producers (DLPs) and the control room teams managing and optimizing live and on demand video content for mobile, desktop and OTT platforms. The role requires close coordination with DLPs, Senior and Broadcast Line Producers during live news programs, but the ADLP will assist with writing headlines and maximizing SEO and shareability and working with video editors and social media team to edit and publish out video.
Responsibilities include:
- Assisting with timing in a control room environment.
- Helping to code/stack rundown content at the direction of the show producers with regard to video, graphics, scripts and other elements.
- Anticipate the needs of the DLP and the show with regard to video, graphics, scripts and other elements while also taking direction from senior producers.
- Helping to coordinate with the senior and line producers during live news programs.
- Assist with building show rundowns.
Required skills/qualifications:
- Recent college grad with 1+ years of experience preferred in helping to create and build show rundowns in cable, broadcast or digital environment.
- Ability to work under extremely tight deadlines to write headlines and edit video for live digital broadcast.
- Thorough knowledge of social media and the competitive digital news environment.
- Familiarity with Avid editing systems and ENPS and iNews.
- Available for early mornings, nights, overnights, weekends, holidays; this is a 24-hour streaming service.
- Experience with Crispin and iNews is a huge plus.
- Understanding of SEO.
Begin the application process here: https://cbs.avature.net/cbstvscareers
Posted 11/22/19
