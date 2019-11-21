MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police say they have arrested a woman accused of stealing expensive watches and other valuables from men she met at bars.

Police said on January 3rd of this year, a man entered the Mondrian Hotel in Miami Beach and began to drink with friends at the bar. That was when he says Katelin Nicole Wojtowicz, 25, approached him and began to flirt with him.

Later, the man said they went to his room where the last thing he remembers is putting his $20,000 watch in the hotel room safe.

The next morning, the man said Wojtowicz was gone, along with the contents of the safe, which included several watches valued at more than $50,000, along with cash and several other valuables.

Police said they were able to identify Wojtowicz after recovering her fingerprints from a wine glass.

Later, the victim was presented with a photographic line-up, at which time he was able to positively identify Wojtowicz.

Wojtowicz’s vehicle was located in Sunny Iles Beach, where she was arrested following a routine traffic stop.

Wojtowicz faces grand theft charges.

Other men have also identified Wojtowicz as the woman who robbed them using similar tactics.