BROWARD (CBSMiami) – The man who could send Joy Cooper to prison took the stand Thursday. And the lawyer for the former Hallandale Beach mayor did his best to discredit the state’s star witness.

Former lobbyist and attorney Alan Koslow was grilled for two hours by defense attorney Larry Davis. Koslow is testifying at Cooper’s trial on public corruption allegations.

Prosecutors say back in 2012, Cooper took $5,000 in illegal campaign contributions during a contentious re-election bid.

Koslow was targeted by undercover FBI agents posing as developers. He arranged meetings with Cooper captured on hidden camera.

On Thursday, Koslow related how in 2013 the agents revealed the sting operation to him in the W Hotel on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

“They said, ‘Mr. Koslow, call your lawyer, you are involved in money laundering.’ I said to them, I don’t do my own laundry.’ They said, ‘Don’t joke,’” he testified.

Afterwards, Koslow became a cooperating witness, wearing a wire for nearly three years as FBI agents tried to root out Broward politicians on the take.

“They made the decision. They knew the politicians better than I do,” he said.

Davis questioned Koslow on his cocaine habit and felony conviction on conspiracy money laundering charges that sent him to prison for a year.

At one point, Davis asked Koslow if he knew the penalty for perjury.

“Are you trying to intimidate me?” Koslow shot back.

Davis said the whole money laundering scheme was cooked up by Koslow to make money and support his drug habit.

Cooper said she’s innocent and was implicated in an operation she had no knowledge existed.

The case continues Friday and may wrap before Thanksgiving.