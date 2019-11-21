  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Renderings have been released for a new building on the campus of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The new structure will replace Building 12 where 17 students and faculty members were murdered on Valentine’s Day 2018.

Daytime rendering of the new MSD building. (Source: Broward County Public Schools)

Prosecutors say the crime scene is still evidence, and therefore the original building should remain standing until the confessed shooter is tried.

The new building will cost $18 million and is expected to be completed by the fall of 2020.

