PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police are looking for a woman who they said is using an elderly woman’s stolen credit card.
According to police, the victim’s purse was pinched while she was shopping inside a Ross Dress for Less store at 11150 Pines Blvd.
Sometime after the Thursday morning theft, the suspect was caught on surveillance at a Publix at 10450 Pines Blvd.
Pembroke Pines PD said the woman made two fraudulent purchases – one for $219.35 and another for $312.90 – at the Publix.
As police continue to search for the suspect, they want to remind everyone to never leave their valuables unattended in their shopping cart.
If you can identify the woman Pembroke Pines police are looking for, please call Det. Aju Thomas at (954) 435-6563 or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
You must log in to post a comment.