MIAMI (CNN) — Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam on Wednesday announced he is suspending his presidential campaign after failing to gain any traction in the race for the Democratic Party’s nomination.

“Although the campaign goal of becoming President was not realized at this moment, I could not be more thankful for the many supporters including my family, friends and so many Americans I have had the awesome opportunity to meet on the campaign trail all over this nation,” Messam wrote in a Medium post.

Messam, who launched his presidential bid in March, was considered a longshot in the crowded field of Democrats. His departure Wednesday leaves more than a dozen Democrats still vying for the nomination.

He did not qualify for any of the major Democratic presidential debates and his campaign reported receipts of just $5 in the July-to-September fundraising period in its filing with the Federal Election Commission.

In his post, Messam acknowledged the challenges he faced during the campaign, saying he knew the “odds were a steep hill to climb.”

“I jumped in an already crowded field of capable candidates to change the direction of this nation caused by the dysfunction of Washington and the poor leadership of the current presidency,” he said. “I knew the odds were a steep hill to climb but I have always fought for what is right and will continue to break barriers never broken.”

Messam became the first black mayor of Miramar in 2015. He holds progressive views on the environment, immigration and guns, and was one of several Democratic presidential candidates who supported the congressional impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

He was also part of a group that sued the state of Florida in 2018 over a law that restricted his ability to create municipal gun regulations after the mayor wanted a new amphitheater in his city to be a “gun-free venue.”

Messam said although he is no longer running for president, he will continue to be involved in the 2020 election.

“My state of Florida will be ground zero and I intend to be a factor to mobilize our state for the Democratic Party Nominee,” Messam wrote. “The stakes are too high and the American people cannot afford four more years of tyranny and disrespect of our Constitution.”

