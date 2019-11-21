MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida got off to a cool, crisp start Thursday morning with temperatures in the low 60s across Miami-Dade and Broward. Some inland areas dipped down to the upper 50s.
It was milder across the Keys with upper 60s and low 70s.
We are not as chilly as Wednesday with more clouds around. Thursday afternoon will be slightly warmer with highs climbing to around 80 degrees. We’ll have more sunshine and dry conditions courtesy of high pressure.
Thursday night lows will fall to the upper 60s along the coast and the low 60s inland.
The warming trend continues Friday and this weekend as we have more of an onshore flow. But temperatures will remain close to normal in the low 80s and seasonable. On Sunday our winds will shift out of the West and we’ll be even warmer with a better chance of scattered showers ahead of our next cold front.
Lows fall to the upper 50s by Monday morning in the wake of the front and highs will be pleasant in the upper 70s.
You must log in to post a comment.