



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – No more buses in the dark.

The Miami-Dade School Board has voted to officially explore later start times for as soon as the next school year.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted out that they planned to “engage every sector of the community in an honest conversation about this important topic.”

.@MDCPS is exploring the establishment of later school start times. We have gathered information and are taking into account scientific evidence, as well as feedback from focus groups conducted. We will now engage in a robust and transparent conversation with the community. pic.twitter.com/NIbDhJOy7r — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) November 20, 2019

The underlying mission is all about sleep, and getting students more of it.

Carvalho told CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald that feedback from nearly 1,800 students last year showed that high school students get an average of just five to six hours of sleep a night, well below the recommended eight to 10 hours.

The Herald reports the feelings about a change in hours are mixed because it would shift an entire workforce schedule for agencies like the police department and after school programs.

Carvalho said the change could save the school district an estimated $3 million by shortening the windows of pick up and drop off times and freeing up bus routes.

If changes do happen, no classes would start class before 8 a.m.

The district said it will study the issue for a few more months, with a possible vote coming in the spring.

