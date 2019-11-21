Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Want to help your local community? Today is the day since it’s “Give Miami Day!”
It’s a 24-hour online giving event where more than 830 local nonprofits are the beneficiaries.
This 8th annual Give Miami Day ends at midnight.
As of noon, they had raised more than $5.8 million for 767 nonprofits.
Considered one of the biggest annual giving events in the Southeast United States, the event, hosted by the Miami Foundation, will try to beat last year’s record of $11.5 million for 758 non-profits.
You must log in to post a comment.