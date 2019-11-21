WATCH LIVEDay 5 of Public Impeachment Hearings In The House
Filed Under:Give Miami Day, Local TV, Miami News


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Want to help your local community? Today is the day since it’s “Give Miami Day!”

It’s a 24-hour online giving event where more than 830 local nonprofits are the beneficiaries.

This 8th annual Give Miami Day ends at midnight.

As of noon, they had raised more than $5.8 million for 767 nonprofits.

Give Miami Day (Source: givemiamiday.org)

Considered one of the biggest annual giving events in the Southeast United States, the event, hosted by the Miami Foundation, will try to beat last year’s record of $11.5 million for 758 non-profits.

Comments