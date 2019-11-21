FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two South Florida cities have earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index.
Fort Lauderdale and Wilton Manors earned a perfect 100 from the HRC, the largest LGBTQ advocacy group in the United States.
It ranked more than 500 cities and towns across America using categories like non-discrimination policies, services and programs and leadership in the LGBTQ community.
“This year’s Municipal Equality Index shows that across the country, city leaders are working tirelessly to ensure that their constituents can secure housing, make a living and participate in community life without being discriminated against because of who they are. And the people overwhelmingly agree with these leaders: support for non-discrimination protections to protect LGBTQ people topped 70 percent, which includes a majority of Democrats, Republicans and Independents,” said HRC President Alphonso David. “These policies are not only the right thing to do, but they are also critical in driving economic success by attracting residents, visitors and businesses that place a high value on inclusivity.”
The only other cities in the state to earn the top score were Tampa, St. Petersburg and Orlando.
Oakland Park came close with a 97.
Pembroke Pines earned 71, while Miami got a score of 55.
With just 39 points, Hialeah earned one of the worst scores in the entire state.
