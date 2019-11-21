MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former Miami Dolphins player Mark Walton put on a show when he bonded out of jail last Wednesday night, weaving in and out and then skipping through the parking lot.

Walton was arrested earlier this week in their Davie home, accused of hitting his pregnant girlfriend.

Hitting a line of TV photographers like he was picking up a first down in an NFL game, the onetime University of Miami stand out made strange noises and high-stepped across the jailhouse parking lot.

He then jumped into a waiting SUV, saying not a word about his charges.

Charged with battery on a pregnant person, Walton’s bond was set at $10,000 at his bond court appearance earlier in the day. He was also ordered to stay away from his girlfriend.

Tuesday morning, Walton pushed the woman, who is five weeks pregnant, up against a wall and “punched her several times in the face and head,” according to his arrest report.

Police got the call for help about 4 in the morning.

911: Tell me exactly what happened.

Caller: My boyfriend beat me up.

911: Your boyfriend beat you up?

Caller: Yes.

The alleged victim told the 911 operator that she’s pregnant and has a 2-year-old child. When asked who hit her, the operator was familiar with the name.

911: What’s his first and last name?

Caller: (Redacted)

911: Like the football player?

Caller: Yes.

Walton’s attorney Michael Gottlieb said he spoke to his client after his arrest.

“He did deny touching the young lady at any point in time,” said Gottlieb. “He feels badly that he’s been arrested, he feels badly that he’s having a situation with the mother of his child again. Mr. Walton denies striking her so there’s nothing technically for him to be remorseful for,”

Already suspended without pay for four games for violating the NFL’s conduct and substance abuse policy, on Tuesday the Dolphins gave his walking papers.

Walton signed with the Dolphins in May 2019.