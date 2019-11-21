(CBS Local)– Dan Soder wants people to know that he is a personal comic and not a dark comic.

The stand-up comedian has become known recently for playing Mafee on “Billions,” which is heading into its fifth season. While the 36-year-old has had many great moments as a comedian, “Billions” is still his favorite job ever.

“Billions is the coolest job I’ve ever had in my life,” said Soder in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “The way it’s run, the cast, the crew, everyone is so cool and so awesome.”

In addition to Showtime’s hit series, Soder is getting ready to drop his first HBO comedy special on December 7. While some comedians don’t like doing comedy in 2019, Soder says this the best it has ever been for stand-ups comedians everywhere.

“Look at Dave Chappelle’s new special, look at Bill Burr’s new special, look at Michelle Wolf’s new special coming out,” said Soder. “There has never been a better time for comedy than right now. The variety you have and who you can watch and who you can like. The field is so large that you shouldn’t be offended by jokes. If you don’t like a joke, turn it off and go to the next person.”

Soder’s new special features jokes about traveling around the country for comedy, losing his father at a young age, and terrible jobs he had.

“To save money to move to New York, I unloaded trucks at Bed Bath & Beyond,” said Soder. “Then, I did a run of jobs at Bed Bath & Beyond and that sucks. Unloading trucks was my favorite part. I hated it.”